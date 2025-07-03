Cidel Asset Management Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 328,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

