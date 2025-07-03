Cidel Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,472,000. Goodlander Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $8,295,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,233,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,938 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,415,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,577 shares during the period. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,424,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $4.60 to $3.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $914.47 million, a PE ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $80.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Shoals Technologies Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

