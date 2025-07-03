Cidel Asset Management Inc. Buys 243 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 495.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 521,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,417,000 after acquiring an additional 433,700 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $99,969,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Global Payments by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 892,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,065,000 after acquiring an additional 419,443 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,614,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,925,000 after acquiring an additional 72,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Global Payments from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.91.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $81.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.94. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $120.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

