Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGK. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $365.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.65 and a fifty-two week high of $367.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.96.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

