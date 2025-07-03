Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 3,210 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 301,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $17,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,027,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,721,000 after buying an additional 4,032,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,021 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,195,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,879 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,326,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,428,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,196,000 after purchasing an additional 572,922 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $63.91 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

