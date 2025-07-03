Chaney Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Chaney Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 18.7% of Chaney Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Chaney Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $42,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $437.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $439.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $410.31 and its 200 day moving average is $401.49.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

