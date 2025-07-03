Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $2.48 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 40,868.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,161,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,693,000 after purchasing an additional 27,094,802 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,153,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,337,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,860,000 after purchasing an additional 367,771 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,703,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,769,000 after purchasing an additional 329,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,389,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $132.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.12 and a 200-day moving average of $127.10. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $133.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

