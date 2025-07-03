Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,434 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,103,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 20,446 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

