Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 826 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.2% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.8%

QUALCOMM stock opened at $162.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $211.09. The company has a market capitalization of $178.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 426,797 shares of company stock worth $8,672,710. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.96.

Get Our Latest Report on QCOM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.