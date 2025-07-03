Capital Investment Counsel Inc Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Novem Group bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4,555.0% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 67,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 167,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $275,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 165,110 shares in the company, valued at $18,190,168.70. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 615,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,006,826.25. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $6,340,745 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $111.51 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $119.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.75 and a 200-day moving average of $103.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.