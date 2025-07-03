Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $365,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,230 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $2,328,986,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,730,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,694,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Pfizer by 307.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,046,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,604,000 after buying an additional 5,350,381 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

NYSE PFE opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

