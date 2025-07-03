Capital Investment Counsel Inc Cuts Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $219.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.21. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $166.56 and a fifty-two week high of $234.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Compass Point set a $260.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.44.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

