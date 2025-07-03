Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 1,025 Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,184,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,441,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Sysco by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,991,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,002 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,928,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 29,610.4% during the first quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,431,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,332 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day moving average of $73.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

