Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.15 and last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 2739599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Core Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

