Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Takes $354,000 Position in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in American States Water by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 56,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 62,545.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 149,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 148,858 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American States Water by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,831,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,506,000 after purchasing an additional 33,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AWR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

American States Water Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE AWR opened at $77.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.61. American States Water Company has a 12 month low of $70.30 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $148.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American States Water Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.4655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,898.57. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,350.27. This represents a 11.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

