Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Takes $156,000 Position in Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lifevantage by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lifevantage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lifevantage by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lifevantage by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lifevantage by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. The company has a market cap of $168.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.43. Lifevantage Corporation has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

Lifevantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Lifevantage had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.99 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from Lifevantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lifevantage’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

