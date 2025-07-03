Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Stock Performance

NYSE:LAZ opened at $50.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.20. Lazard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $61.14.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. Lazard had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $669.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 69.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lazard from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Lazard from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lazard

About Lazard

(Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.