Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Has $995,000 Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission comprises 1.7% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 32.5% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 25.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 37.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of ALSN opened at $97.63 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $73.80 and a one year high of $122.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.97 and its 200-day moving average is $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.18 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 46.97%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $359,078.88. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,881.76. The trade was a 22.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALSN

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.