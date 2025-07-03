Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 1,333.3% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,043,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 42,288 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at MiMedx Group

In other MiMedx Group news, CEO Joseph H. Capper bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,268,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 529,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,220.20. The trade was a 60.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. MiMedx Group, Inc has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.76.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MiMedx Group

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.