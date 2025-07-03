Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Sun Communities accounts for about 1.2% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 66.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 510.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUI. Wall Street Zen cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.08.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Jeff Blau bought 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.99 per share, for a total transaction of $432,433.35. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,433.35. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Price Performance

SUI opened at $128.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.86. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.63 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 670.97%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

