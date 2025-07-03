Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Bentley Systems accounts for 0.9% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 106.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 99.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSY shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Brock Ballard sold 12,363 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $557,324.04. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 68,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,325.12. The trade was a 15.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 355,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $17,740,945.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,992,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,976,357.16. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,012,363 shares of company stock worth $50,872,826. 20.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 0.7%

BSY stock opened at $54.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.78. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $370.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.76 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

See Also

