Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 26,000 Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth $42,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ferroglobe Stock Performance
GSM opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $791.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Ferroglobe Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is -18.18%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st.
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.
