Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,100 eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of eHealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $4,199,000. Findell Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,906,000 after buying an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 183,956 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of eHealth by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 277,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 128,900 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on EHTH shares. Wall Street Zen lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

eHealth Stock Down 2.1%

EHTH opened at $4.26 on Thursday. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $129.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.97.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $113.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.46 million. eHealth had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.16%. As a group, analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

