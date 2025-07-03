Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Modine Manufacturing comprises about 0.8% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,240,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

MOD opened at $102.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.36. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.31%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

