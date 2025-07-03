Cannon Advisors Inc. Buys 1,846 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cannon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Cannon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cannon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 159,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

