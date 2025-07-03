Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX) CFO Cory Sindelar Sells 10,000 Shares

Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 76,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,820. This represents a 11.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Calix Stock Performance

CALX opened at $52.92 on Thursday. Calix, Inc has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $53.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.77 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Calix had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Calix declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Capital set a $50.00 price target on Calix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Calix from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Calix from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 91.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Calix by 8.0% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calix by 367.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

