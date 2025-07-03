Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 341.60 ($4.66) and last traded at GBX 341.60 ($4.66), with a volume of 10191200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 508.50 ($6.94).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BYIT shares. Shore Capital lowered shares of Bytes Technology Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Bytes Technology Group from GBX 640 ($8.74) to GBX 660 ($9.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 513.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 470.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £851.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported GBX 25.07 ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bytes Technology Group had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 25.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bytes Technology Group plc will post 11.3463262 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bytes Technology Group

In related news, insider Sam Mudd sold 65,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.83), for a total transaction of £326,320 ($445,609.72). Also, insider Andrew Holden sold 50,664 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.99), for a total transaction of £259,399.68 ($354,225.97). Insiders sold 136,476 shares of company stock valued at $68,845,968 in the last ninety days. 9.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

With a 40-year track record, Bytes Technology Group is one of the UK and Ireland’s leading software, security, AI and cloud services specialists. We enable effective and cost-efficient technology sourcing, adoption and management across software, security, hardware, and AI and cloud services.

Our strong relationships with many of the world’s largest software companies enable our specialist staff to deliver the latest technology to a diverse and embedded customer base.

