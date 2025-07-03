Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 1,658 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.6% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 8,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $272.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.96 and a 52-week high of $274.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.33%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,313.75. This represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ecolab

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.