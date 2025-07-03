Buffington Mohr McNeal Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 71.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,688 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Walmart were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Clark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 11.6% during the first quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 318,951 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,001,000 after buying an additional 17,528 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total transaction of $216,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 628,318 shares in the company, valued at $61,851,623.92. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $1,887,041.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,431,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,724,989.77. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,711 shares of company stock worth $13,710,319. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Walmart Stock Down 0.6%

WMT opened at $97.62 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.31. The company has a market cap of $779.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

