Buffington Mohr McNeal Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,106,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 9.2% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $46,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 87,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 56,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

