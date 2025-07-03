Buffington Mohr McNeal Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,166 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Roth Capital set a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.19.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $138.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

