Brookfield Wealth Solutions (BNT) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Profitability
This table compares Brookfield Wealth Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Wealth Solutions
|0.11%
|0.13%
|0.01%
|Brookfield Wealth Solutions Competitors
|-14.02%
|2.14%
|-1.36%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Brookfield Wealth Solutions and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Wealth Solutions
|$14.10 billion
|$1.21 billion
|190.09
|Brookfield Wealth Solutions Competitors
|$2.90 billion
|$308.70 million
|-128.69
Brookfield Wealth Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Brookfield Wealth Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Dividends
Volatility & Risk
Brookfield Wealth Solutions has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Wealth Solutions’ peers have a beta of 5.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 404% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
20.3% of Brookfield Wealth Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of shares of all “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookfield Wealth Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of shares of all “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Brookfield Wealth Solutions peers beat Brookfield Wealth Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared.
About Brookfield Wealth Solutions
Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.
