Brookfield Wealth Solutions (BNT) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Wealth Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Wealth Solutions 0.11% 0.13% 0.01% Brookfield Wealth Solutions Competitors -14.02% 2.14% -1.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Wealth Solutions and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Brookfield Wealth Solutions alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Wealth Solutions $14.10 billion $1.21 billion 190.09 Brookfield Wealth Solutions Competitors $2.90 billion $308.70 million -128.69

Brookfield Wealth Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Brookfield Wealth Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

Brookfield Wealth Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Brookfield Wealth Solutions pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 46.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Wealth Solutions lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Wealth Solutions’ peers have a beta of 5.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 404% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Brookfield Wealth Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of shares of all “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookfield Wealth Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of shares of all “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brookfield Wealth Solutions peers beat Brookfield Wealth Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Brookfield Wealth Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Wealth Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Wealth Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.