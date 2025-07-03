Brokerages Set Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) Price Target at $8.00

Shares of Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QNCX shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Quince Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quince Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 13th.
Shares of QNCX opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. Quince Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that Quince Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.
