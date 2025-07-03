Brokerages Set Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) Price Target at $8.00

Shares of Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QNCX shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Quince Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quince Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quince Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Quince Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quince Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 36,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNCX opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. Quince Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that Quince Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

