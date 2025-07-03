Brokerages Set Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target at $70.92

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.92.

CYTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.59. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $61.38.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $156,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 408,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,741,131.76. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 3,636 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $116,715.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $952,021.80. This trade represents a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,927 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Cytokinetics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 616,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 74,208 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,335,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,807,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

