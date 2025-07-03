Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,100.8% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,512.3% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 92,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 86,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 10,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 415,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $10,731,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at $129,540,070.44. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 854,716 shares of company stock worth $221,433,761 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $269.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.81. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $277.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.