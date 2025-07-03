Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) Insider Purchases A$26,820.00 in Stock

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL – Get Free Report) insider Damian Banks bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.34 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of A$26,820.00 ($17,644.74).

Damian Banks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 4th, Damian Banks acquired 20,000 shares of Boom Logistics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.34 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,820.00 ($17,644.74).

Boom Logistics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 0.81.

About Boom Logistics

Boom Logistics Limited provides lifting solutions to mining and resources, infrastructure and construction, wind, energy, and utilities, industrial maintenance, and telecommunications sectors in Australia. It offers cranes, such as mobile and crawler cranes, travel towers, access equipment, and associated services.

