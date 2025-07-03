BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Sold by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BOK Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,445,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,328,000 after buying an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,526,000 after acquiring an additional 98,588 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,129,000 after acquiring an additional 184,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,908,000 after purchasing an additional 57,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $102.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.86. BOK Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.08 and a 52-week high of $121.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.15). BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $500.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Corporation will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on BOKF. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.08.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

