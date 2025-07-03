BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 52.6% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 62.0% during the first quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,070.53 on Thursday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $973.12 and its 200-day moving average is $969.38. The stock has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.81 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Argus boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,028.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,111.00 to $1,164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $994.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,105.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

