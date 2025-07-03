BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 994,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,625 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $10,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUA. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 4,225.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Finward Bancorp acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MUA opened at $10.54 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

