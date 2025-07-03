Best Battery Technology Stocks To Watch Now – July 1st

American Battery Technology, Tetra Technologies, and Mullen Automotive are the three Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of companies involved in the research, development, production and distribution of batteries and related components—ranging from raw‐material suppliers (like lithium and cobalt miners) to cell manufacturers and battery‐management‐system designers. Investors in these stocks seek exposure to the rapid growth of electric vehicles, grid‐scale energy storage and portable electronics, all of which rely on advances in battery chemistry and performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Shares of NASDAQ ABAT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.61. 3,695,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,194. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $147.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -2.61. American Battery Technology has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $4.11.

Tetra Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

TTI stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.35. 1,659,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,510. Tetra Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $445.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Shares of MULN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.31. 14,055,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,380.

