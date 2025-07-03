Benjamin Hohl Sells 3,250 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $67,957.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,930. The trade was a 12.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $52,585.00.

On Monday, April 28th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $60,742.50.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0%

NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.83. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $30.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 3,058.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ELVN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Jones Trading cut their target price on Enliven Therapeutics from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enliven Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

