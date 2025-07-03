Bellevue Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.15%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.