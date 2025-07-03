Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 799 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after acquiring an additional 26,429 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 1,441.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 81,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $119.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $374.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.65 and its 200 day moving average is $115.01. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $101.63 and a 52 week high of $124.10.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

