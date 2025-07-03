Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,333,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229,621 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,218,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,002,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,684,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,972,000.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $70.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.22. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of -1.00.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.