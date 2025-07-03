Baskin Financial Services Inc. Purchases 54 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7%

QQQ stock opened at $550.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.49. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $552.80.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.