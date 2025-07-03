Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock Price

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.37.

ROK opened at $342.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.09 and its 200-day moving average is $282.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $343.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 65.99%.

In related news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $171,134.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,819.05. This trade represents a 34.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total transaction of $94,309.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,950.68. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,487. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

