Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Sold by INCA Investments LLC

INCA Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,569 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 848,663 shares during the period. Banco Santander Chile comprises 7.1% of INCA Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. INCA Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander Chile were worth $15,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in Banco Santander Chile by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 96,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 60,889 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 258,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 24,923 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander Chile by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Banco Santander Chile by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,988,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,226,000 after acquiring an additional 61,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Banco Santander Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered Banco Santander Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Banco Santander Chile from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Banco Santander Chile Stock Performance

Shares of BSAC stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.68. Banco Santander Chile has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $25.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40.

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $767.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.38 billion. Banco Santander Chile had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 21.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Chile Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $1.349 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Banco Santander Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.25. Banco Santander Chile’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Banco Santander Chile Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Featured Articles

