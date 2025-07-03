Axis Wealth Partners LLC Sells 213 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG stock opened at $150.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.37. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $150.74.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.2104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.