Axis Wealth Partners LLC Sells 213 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance
IUSG stock opened at $150.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.37. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $150.74.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
