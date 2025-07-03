Axis Wealth Partners LLC Buys 12,094 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,878,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,513,000 after purchasing an additional 764,970 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,493 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,672,000 after purchasing an additional 999,882 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,975,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,740,000 after purchasing an additional 186,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,478,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,201,000 after purchasing an additional 148,960 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of IVW stock opened at $109.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.22. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $110.35.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.