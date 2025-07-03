Axis Wealth Partners LLC Buys 12,094 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,878,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,513,000 after purchasing an additional 764,970 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,493 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,672,000 after purchasing an additional 999,882 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,975,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,740,000 after purchasing an additional 186,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,478,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,201,000 after purchasing an additional 148,960 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of IVW stock opened at $109.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.22. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $110.35.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
