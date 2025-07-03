Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES) Shares Bought by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,180 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 254.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 270,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,512,000 after acquiring an additional 194,433 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 776,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,857,000 after purchasing an additional 119,963 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,300,000. Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,376,000. Finally, Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,295,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

AVES stock opened at $53.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $734.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

